MUNICH Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm was a surprise inclusion in their squad for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, after recovering from a broken ankle.

Lahm, who is on the bench for the match in Munich, managed just two full training sessions with the team after coming back from injury this week.

The 31-year-old, who retired from international football after Germany's World Cup win in July last year, underwent surgery in November after breaking his ankle in training.

Bayern need to win to advance after their goalless first leg draw in Ukraine last month.

