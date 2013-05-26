'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
LONDON Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski could soon join German rivals and newly-crowned Champions League winners Bayern Munich, Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes hinted on Saturday.
Dortmund top-scorer Lewandowski, who notched 12 goals in the Champions League this season, has already said he will not extend his contract that runs to 2014 with reports linking him with a move to Bayern.
"We all know that (Mario) Goetze has already been signed and that Lewandowski will not have to wait too much longer. Then one has two more top players," Heynckes told reporters after his team clinched the European title with a 2-1 win over Dortmund at London's Wembley stadium.
Bayern have already signed 20-year-old Goetze from Dortmund for next season for 37 million euros. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.