LONDON Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski could soon join German rivals and newly-crowned Champions League winners Bayern Munich, Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes hinted on Saturday.

Dortmund top-scorer Lewandowski, who notched 12 goals in the Champions League this season, has already said he will not extend his contract that runs to 2014 with reports linking him with a move to Bayern.

"We all know that (Mario) Goetze has already been signed and that Lewandowski will not have to wait too much longer. Then one has two more top players," Heynckes told reporters after his team clinched the European title with a 2-1 win over Dortmund at London's Wembley stadium.

Bayern have already signed 20-year-old Goetze from Dortmund for next season for 37 million euros.