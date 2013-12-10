Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (L) celebrates with David Silva (R) a goal on penalty against Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their Champions League Group D soccer match in Munich December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Manchester City, seemingly down and out as they trailed Bayern Munich 2-0 after 12 minutes, hit back for a stunning 3-2 away win to end the Germans team's run of 10 consecutive Champions League wins on Tuesday.

Bayern appeared to be strolling to another win as Thomas Mueller and Mario Goetze, helped by poor defending, put the defending champions quickly in control.

City, missing several regulars, composed themselves and David Silva began the fightback with a goal just before the half-hour. Aleksandar Kolarov levelled with a penalty in the 59th minute and James Milner side-footed the winner three minutes later.

Both teams had already qualified before kickoff and finished Group D with 15 points each, Bayern keeping top spot on their head-to-head record.

