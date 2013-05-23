BERLIN May 23 Penpix of Bayern Munich players ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday.

Goalkeepers:

1-Manuel Neuer, 27: Enjoyed a record-breaking season and his first Bundesliga title after conceding just 18 goals en route to the league win. The Germany number one, however, did not avoid some of his trademark blunders. Has not missed a game in the Champions League this season.

22-Tom Starke, 32: Joined as second choice but it is already by far the most successful season for the 32-year-old veteran, who has made some appearances when Neuer has been rested.

Defenders:

21-Philipp Lahm, 29: The Bayern captain, arguably among the best full backs in the world, has had another stellar season. A tireless worker with a dangerous curled shot from outside the box, Lahm is always ready to combine with winger Arjen Robben for quick counter-attacks.

4-Dante, 29: The Brazil international joined from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the close season and instantly cemented their central defence with his physical and skilled game as well as his perfect timing. He has become an integral part of their title-winning team and their run to the final of both the German Cup and the Champions League.

17-Jerome Boateng, 24: Has created a formidable partnership in central defence with Dante, and the tall Germany international quickly became a favourite of coach Jupp Heynckes. He will also be looking to keep Dortmund defender Mats Hummels occupied at set pieces.

5-Daniel van Buyten, 35: The Belgian has seen his playing time drop but still proved to be a solid option for the central defence, making 13 Bundesliga starts. He has also played in every knockout round this season after making only one group stage appearance in the Champions League.

13-Rafinha, 27: A second choice as full back, the speedy Brazilian, expected to be on his way out at the end of the season, has been little used as he has Lahm to compete with on the right side.

27-David Alaba, 20: From attacking midfielder to left back, the Austria international has enjoyed his best season at Bayern, with his surging runs down the wing and his powerful shot. He has netted twice in the competition.

Midfielders:

7-Franck Ribery, 30: The Frenchman has sparkled in his sixth season at Bayern but is still missing his first Champions League trophy after reaching the final in 2010 and 2012. His pace and creativity will be crucial in Bayern's attempt to unlock the Dortmund defence.

8-Javi Martinez, 24: The Spanish international has been another golden transfer, despite his $40 million price tag last summer. Elegant and strong, Martinez took some time to adapt to the Bundesliga but has connected perfectly with Bastian Schweinsteiger to help orchestrate their game and press opponents early on.

10-Arjen Robben, 29: The Dutch winger, whose future at Bayern is unclear, is also eager to get his hands on his first big trophy after also losing the 2010 World Cup final to Spain. He has endured a rollercoaster season with Heynckes benching him early in the year but he has kept up the pressure and won his starting spot back.

11-Xherdan Shaqiri, 21: A lightning-quick and powerful replacement to Ribery on the left. With good dribbling skills and a powerful shot, the diminutive Swiss international has a future at Bayern.

31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 28: Named by his coach as the "best midfielder in the world at the moment", the versatile Schweinsteiger is desperate to prove it with a major title. Part of a German generation of players, including teammate Lahm, that has reached at least the last four in the World Cup, European Championship and the Champions League without winning a title, "Schweini" also wants to make amends for his missed penalty in the final last season that led to Chelsea's title victory in Munich.

25-Thomas Mueller, 23: This will be his third Champions League final at the age of just 23, and Bayern's Champions League top scorer this season shows no signing of stopping here. Outstanding throughout the campaign with eight goals to his name, the clever offensive midfielder is equally at ease on the wing as in the centre and balances his prolific goalscoring ability with some superb passing.

Strikers:

9-Mario Mandzukic, 26: Another jackpot transfer en route to the Bundesliga title, with the Croatian pushing his way into the starting team with a fine scoring run. He has been less effective in Europe, notching only two goals in nine matches.

33-Mario Gomez, 27: He may have lost his starting spot to Mandzukic and could be leaving the Bavarians at the end of the season but the former Bundesliga top scorer is still a top-class striker, having scored as many goals as the Croatian in the Champions League in six matches.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)