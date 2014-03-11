Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 11 Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 - Champions League last 16 second leg result.
Bayern Munich win 3-1 on aggregate.
At the Allianz Arena:
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Bastian Schweinsteiger 55
Arsenal: Lukas Podolski 57
Missed penalty: Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.