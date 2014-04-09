Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
MUNICH, April 9 Bayern Munich 3 Manchester United 1 - Champions League quarter-final, second leg result.
Bayern Munich win 4-2 on aggregate
At the Allianz Arena:
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Mario Mandzukic 59, Thomas Mueller 68, Arjen Robben 76
Manchester United: Patrice Evra 57
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.