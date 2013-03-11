Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery scores a goal during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Werder Bremen in Munich February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out of their Champions League round of 16 second leg at home to Arsenal on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury in the league on Saturday, the club said in a statement.

The France international pulled ligaments in his left ankle during Bayern's 3-2 league win against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He will be joined on the sidelines by suspended midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and defender Jerome Boateng but the Bavarians are the favourites for a last eight spot after winning 3-1 in the first leg in London.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)