BERLIN May 16 Bayern Munich have been given the
go-ahead by European soccer's governing body UEFA to use their
home changing room at the Allianz Arena for Saturday's Champions
League final against Chelsea, a club official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Bayern, aiming to become the first team of the host city to
win a Champions League final on home soil, are officially
playing a neutral match.
A club official, however, said Bayern would be using their
usual changing room instead of the other two neutral ones
available.
"That is correct," he said.
Bayern have been allocated the same amount of tickets
(17,500) as their opponents and are named as home team for
marketing and logistical purposes as the host city is decided
years before that year's competition.
