Bayern Munich's Xherdan Shaqiri puts on a hat as he sits on the bench during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Manchester City in Munich December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

LONDON Bayern Munich's Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will miss next week's Champions League, last 16 match at Arsenal with a thigh injury he picked up in the Bundesliga on Saturday, the German champions said.

Shaqiri scored twice for runaway league leaders Bayern in a 4-0 win at home to Freiburg but had to come off just past the hour mark because of the injury.

"A post-match medical showed the player ruptured a muscle in the back of his right thigh (and) will now definitely miss the Champions League round of 16 first leg away to Arsenal on Wednesday and the following Sunday's Bundesliga trip to Hanover," Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.de).

The injury is a blow for Bayern coach Pep Guardiola who is already without France winger Franck Ribery, whose role Shaqiri occupied against Freiburg, due to a buttock injury.

