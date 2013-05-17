Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
BERLIN Bayern Munich fans queued for more than 12 hours and snapped up all 45,000 tickets to watch a live screening at their Allianz Arena of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in London on May 25.
Tickets for the all-German final at Wembley stadium sold out in six hours.
"The queue, which started at 2200 last night extended for more than 400 metres," the club said in a statement, announcing there were no more seats available. "Six hours later the tickets were sold out."
Bayern, who won their 23rd German league title weeks ago, are seeking a treble this season. They face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on June 1.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)
Jose Mourinho said Manchester United would fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League until it was "mathematically impossible" after a 3-0 victory at Sunderland on Sunday.