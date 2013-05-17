BERLIN May 17 Bayern Munich fans queued for more than 12 hours and snapped up all 45,000 tickets to watch a live screening at their Allianz Arena of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in London on May 25.

Tickets for the all-German final at Wembley stadium sold out in six hours.

"The queue, which started at 2200 last night extended for more than 400 metres," the club said in a statement, announcing there were no more seats available. "Six hours later the tickets were sold out."

Bayern, who won their 23rd German league title weeks ago, are seeking a treble this season. They face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on June 1. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)