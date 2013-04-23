Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
A selection of statistics surrounding Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
* Barcelona conceded four goals in a Champions League match for the first time since losing 4-2 to Chelsea in the last 16 in March 2005.
* The last team to beat Barcelona 4-0 in the competition were Dynamo Kiev in the group stages in November 1997.
* No team has ever lost the first leg of a Champions League/European Cup tie by four or more goals and progressed to the next round.
* The last time Barcelona's Lionel Messi featured in a team that lost 4-0 was in Argentina's 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Germany. Thomas Mueller, who scored twice on Tuesday, netted in that game too.
* Barcelona only had one shot on target against Bayern, the joint lowest they have managed in the Champions League this season.
* In all competitions Barcelona have not lost 4-0 since they were beaten by Getafe in the King's Cup in May 2007.
Sources: Opta Sports, Infostrada Sports
(Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.