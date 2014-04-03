BERLIN, April 3 Bayern Munich will not accredit reporters of English tabloid newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror for a Champions League return leg against Manchester United over what the treble winners call offensive reporting after their 1-1 draw this week.

Bayern host United next week in the return leg of the Champions League quarter-final with the Germans favourites to advance despite midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger missing the second leg after being red-carded at Old Trafford.

"After the first leg both English media reported about our player Bastian Schweinsteiger in a discriminatory and personally insulting manner," Bayern said in a statement on Thursday.

"Bayern Munich does not accept this kind of reporting and condemns it sharply."

The two newspapers had run similar headlines following the last-minute sending off of Schweinsteiger for a foul on Wayne Rooney using the German word for pig which is 'Schwein'.

"You dirty Schwein," read the Mirror's headline with a picture of Schweinsteiger. The Sun's headline read "You Schwein."

The headlines caused a stir in Germany this week.

"Bayern Munich will not give representatives of the Daily Mirror and The Sun accreditations for the return leg on April 9," said Bayern. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)