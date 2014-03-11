Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 11 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 second leg match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena:
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 4-Dante, 8-Javi Martinez, 27-David Alaba; 6-Thiago Alcantara, 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger; 10-Arjen Robben, 19-Mario Goetze, 7-Franck Ribery; 9-Mario Mandzukic
Substitutes: 22-Tom Starke, 5-Daniel van Buyten, 13-Rafinha, 17-Jerome Boateng, 25-Thomas Mueller, 39-Toni Kroos, 14-Claudio Pizarro
Arsenal: 21-Lukasz Fabianski; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 5-Thomas Vermaelen; 8-Mikel Arteta, 11-Mesut Ozil, 15-Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain; 19-Santi Cazorla, 12-Olivier Giroud, 9-Lukas Podolski
Substitutes: 13-Emiliano Viviano; 25-Carl Jenkinson, 7-Tomas Rosicky, 20-Mathieu Flamini, 44-Serge Gnabry, 45-Isaac Hayden (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.