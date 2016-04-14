LISBON Bayern Munich were rewarded for keeping cool heads in a 2-2 draw against Benfica on Wednesday that sent them into the Champions League semi-finals even when the game looked to be tipping in the Portuguese side's favour.

The Bavarians, chasing a treble of titles, fell a goal down midway through the first half despite controlling the game and having 70 percent possession at that stage.

"There have been occasions in the past when we lost our heads after conceding a goal," Thomas Mueller, who scored Bayern' second goal early in the second half, said.

"But that did not happen tonight. We remained calm and kept controlling the game throughout."

Bayern will face Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in their fifth consecutive semi-final of Europe's premier club competition.

Bayern won the first leg against Benfica in Munich 1-0 and went into the game as favourites to advance.

Instead they looked close to losing control after Benfica's Raul Jimenez put the hosts ahead in the 27th to level the tie.

The Mexican came agonisingly close to a second goal as Bayern stuttered and 60,000 fans roared on the hosts in an electric atmosphere.

"We had an opportunity to make it 2-0, but football is like this," Jimenez said. "We managed to level the tie and we are happy with what we have achieved because we showed we can compete with any team."

The Germans, eyeing a sixth European crown, pulled themselves together and goals from Arturo Vidal and Mueller put them in the driving seat.

"People don't know how difficult the Champions League is," said Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, hoping to win the title with the Germans in his last season before joining Manchester City.

"We played with a big personality. We remained composed and cool in the head even after falling a goal behind. We played very well.

"Every team at this stage is very, very good. But reaching the semi-finals for a fifth time in a row is a big thing."

Bayern are also top of the Bundesliga, seven points clear with five matches left and still in the German Cup.

Mueller, however, warned that the biggest games of the season lie ahead.

"For the semi-final we should remain humble and concentrated," he said.

"We know that it is not always the favourites who advance in this competition."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)