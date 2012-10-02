Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas (C) celebrates his goal with teammate Lionel Messi (10) and other teammates during their Champions League Group G soccer match at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Lionel Messi set up goals for Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas in Barcelona's 2-0 Champions League Group G victory over Benfica on Tuesday but their victory was overshadowed by a serious-looking arm injury sustained by Carles Puyol.

Sanchez fired Barca ahead on six minutes and Fabregas added a second 10 minutes into the second half.

The Catalans had Sergio Busquets dismissed two minutes from time but will be more concerned about captain Puyol, who landed awkwardly after leaping for a ball and was carried off on a stretcher in obvious pain on 78 minutes.

Barca have six points from two matches and head into Sunday's La Liga 'Classico' against Real Madrid with confidence high.

