LISBON Nov 7 An Oscar Cardozo double after coming on as a second-half substitute helped Benfica beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday and kept alive their chances of qualification for the knockout stages.

Cardozo's header after 55 minutes from a Melgarejo cross and a volley 14 minutes later settled the Group G encounter and lifted the Portuguese side above their Russian rivals by a point to set up a second-place tussle with Celtic later this month.

Cardozo also hit the bar from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pareja was shown a red card 14 minutes from time as the home side avenged their 2-1 defeat in Moscow two weeks ago.

Benfica now have four points and Spartak three behind group leaders Barcelona who have nine. Celtic, who defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday, are on seven. (Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John Mehaffey)