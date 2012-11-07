WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
LISBON Nov 7 An Oscar Cardozo double after coming on as a second-half substitute helped Benfica beat Spartak Moscow 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday and kept alive their chances of qualification for the knockout stages.
Cardozo's header after 55 minutes from a Melgarejo cross and a volley 14 minutes later settled the Group G encounter and lifted the Portuguese side above their Russian rivals by a point to set up a second-place tussle with Celtic later this month.
Cardozo also hit the bar from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pareja was shown a red card 14 minutes from time as the home side avenged their 2-1 defeat in Moscow two weeks ago.
Benfica now have four points and Spartak three behind group leaders Barcelona who have nine. Celtic, who defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday, are on seven. (Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John Mehaffey)
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.