LISBON Nov 20 Benfica's Ola John and Ezequiel Garay secured a 2-1 win over Celtic on Tuesday that threw the race for the second qualifying spot in Champions League Group G wide open with one round of matches remaining.

The Lisbon club are level on seven points with the Scots but have a better head-to-head record. If Benfica's result at already-qualified Barcelona at least matches Celtic's at home to Spartak Moscow they will reach the last 16.

Their 20-year-old Liberian-born winger John, signed from Dutch side Twente Enschede in the close season, drilled home the opener after seven minutes but although Celtic surrendered most of the possession they were deadly up front.

Striker Giorgos Samaras equalised with the visitors' first opportunity, towering above the defence to head in from a corner after 32 minutes. Benfica then missed several chances but their persistence paid off when Argentine Garay volleyed the winner after 71 minutes.

Barcelona had qualified earlier on Tuesday with a 3-0 win at Spartak, who are bottom.