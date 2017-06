March 27 Benfica 0 Chelsea 1 - Champions League quarter-final, first leg result: At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorer: Salomon Kalou 75 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy). (Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories