(adds teams) March 27 Benfica 0 Chelsea 1 - Champions League quarter-final, first leg result: At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorer: Salomon Kalou 75 Halftime: 0-0 Benfica: 1-Artur Moraes; 14-Maxi Pereira, 4-Luisao, 33-Jardel, 3-Emerson; 28-Axel Witsel, 6-Javi Garcia (9-Nolito 81), 20-Nicolas Gaitan, 8-Bruno Cesar (19-Rodrigo 69); 10-Pablo Aimar (21-Nemanja Matic 69), 7-Oscar Cardozo. Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 19-Paulo Ferreira (17-Jose Bosingwa 80), 4-David Luiz, 26-John Terry, 3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi Mikel, 7-Ramires, 16-Raul Meireles (8-Frank Lampard 68) ; 10-Juan Mata; 9-Fernando Torres, 21-Salomon Kalou (23-Daniel Sturridge 82). Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy).