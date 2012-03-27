LISBON, March 27 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League quarter
finals, first leg match between Benfica and Chelsea at the Luz stadium:
Benfica: 1-Artur Moraes; 14-Maxi Pereira, 4-Luisao, 33-Jardel, 3-Emerson;
28-Axel Witsel, 6-Javi Garcia, 20-Nicolas Gaitan, 8-Bruno Cesar; 10-Pablo Aimar,
7-Oscar Cardozo.
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 19-Paulo Ferreira, 4-David Luiz, 26-John Terry,
3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi Mikel, 7-Ramires, 16-Raul Meireles; 10-Juan Mata;
9-Fernando Torres, 21-Salomon Kalou.
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy).