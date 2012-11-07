Nov 7 Braga's Champions League Group H match at home to Manchester United was held up by floodlight failure early in the second half on Wednesday.

The Portuguese side had taken the lead through an Alan penalty on 49 minutes but less than 10 minutes later the players were forced to leave the field with half of the "Quarry" stadium in darkness.

There was no word when the floodlights would be switched back on amid reports of a broken generator. (Editing by Mark Meadows)