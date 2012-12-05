Dec 5 Second-half goals from Galatasaray's in-form striker Burak Yilmaz and substitute Aydin Yilmaz cancelled out Braga's opener in a memorable comeback 2-1 win that sends the Turkish Champions through to the Champions League knockout phase for the first time in a decade.

Galatasaray were second in Group H before the match, with the same points as CFR Cluj but ahead on goal difference. They needed to achieve a result that at least matched the Romanians' at Manchester United to reach the last 16.

Cluj won 1-0 at United but the Turkish side matched them by muscling out a late win in a cold evening at Braga's "quarry" stadium.

After several wasted chances the Portuguese scored the opener through Brazilian attacking midfielder Mossoro within the half-an-hour.

But in the second half Galatasaray reacted. They equalised through Burak Yilmaz after 58 minutes before Aydin Yilmaz pounced on for l winner late in the second half. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon)