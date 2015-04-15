MADRID UEFA are not taking any action against Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal over allegations that he bit Atletico forward Mario Mandzukic in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement that proceedings had been opened against hosts Atletico over "blocked stairways" and a pitch invasion.

Although it did not specifically mention the Carvajal incident, the statement added: "No other disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the above-mentioned match."

UEFA could not be immediately contacted for further comment.

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi had called on UEFA to act if there is evidence Carvajal bit Mandzukic. Carvajal denied trying to bite the Croatia international on the arm.

Footage published on social media showed Carvajal's mouth made contact with Mandzukic's arm as they tangled off the ball but it was impossible to tell conclusively if he had sunk his teeth into it.

"Seeing after the match that I have been accused of biting a rival player I want to make it clear that I did not bite anyone, nor did I try to," the Spain right back told reporters.

Speaking later to Spanish radio, Gabi said if evidence of a bite was clear UEFA should act.

"I can't judge the incident but if UEFA study the images and see something they should take action," Gabi said.

"They are unpleasant incidents and if the footage is so clear then perhaps the (UEFA disciplinary) committee should step in," he added.

Mandzukic appeared to exonerate Carvajal in comments posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Yesterday's game was very tough and both teams gave everything but for me there was no controversy, no bite, no nothing," he wrote.

"We are all already thinking about Saturday's (La Liga) match against Deportivo which is very important," he added.

