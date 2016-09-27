LONDON Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will turn to the goalkeeper he dropped for their Champions League group match against Manchester City.

Craig Gordon went more than a month without playing for the Scottish champions this season with Rodgers preferring Dorus de Vries as his number one.

But with the Dutchman still struggling with a chest injury, which forced him off at halftime during Saturday's 6-1 victory over Kilmarnock, the 33-year-old Gordon keeps his place for the clash with the English Premier League leaders at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

"Craig Gordon will start tomorrow," Rodgers told a news conference on Tuesday. "Dorus isn't 100 percent fit after the weekend.

"He has trained and worked with the team, but there is no need for us to take any risk in a game like this when I've got an outstanding goalkeeper beside him. So Craig will play."

Saturday's appearance was Gordon's first in the league for Celtic since Aug. 20, although he played in the Scottish League Cup against Alloa last week.

Celtic face a daunting task having lost their Group C opener at Barcelona 7-0 - with De Vries in goal.

City, meanwhile, cruised to an impressive 4-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Pep Guardiola's side also have a 100 percent record in the Premier League after six matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding five.

"They are a team at the top of the game," said Rodgers, who previously managed Premier League Liverpool.

"I have watched Man City and worked against them over the course of the last five seasons and they have always had an outstanding group of players. But the level of their play has gone up since Pep has come in," he added.

“The intensity of their game has gone up and what you can see is a team working collectively, with one idea. When you have top-class and world-class players working to that level, then they are a very hard team to contain."

Rodgers and his players came in for fierce criticism for their performance at the Nou Camp but he has promised a positive approach against City.

"One thing's for sure - we won't be as passive as we were in the last game," he said.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond)