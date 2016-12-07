Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Celtic - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group C - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 6/12/16 The players observe a minutes silence as respect for the victims of the Colombia plane crash containing the Chapecoense players...

Celtic have been charged by UEFA for crowd disturbances after fans set off fireworks during the 1-1 Champions League group stage draw at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

British media reported that Greater Manchester Police arrested 14 people, including a Celtic fan who was fined 90 pounds ($113) for throwing a hamburger at a police horse.

European soccer's ruling body said in a statement on Wednesday that the case would be dealt with on Feb. 23.

It is the second time this season that the Glasgow club have been in trouble with UEFA.

Celtic were fined 10,000 euros ($10,700) after fans displayed Palestinian flags during a Champions League match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in August.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)