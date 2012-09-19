Sept 19 Celtic's return to the Champions League on Wednesday finished in a scoreless draw with Group G rivals Benfica at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Playing in the competition for the first time in four seasons, the Scottish giants were unable to mark their return in style against opposition they had beaten in Glasgow three times previously.

Neither side was able to create anything resembling a clear opportunity in the first half, with Benfica goalkeeper Artur not having to make a save in the opening 45 minutes.

There were a few more opportunities after the break, but both defences held firm to earn a share of the points.

Neil Lennon's side will next travel to Spartak Moscow, who conceded two goals in the final 20 minutes to lose their opener against Barcelona 3-2. (Writing by Josh Reich in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)