GLASGOW Nov 26 AC Milan kept their Champions League hopes alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over a lacklustre Celtic side in their Group H match on Tuesday.

Kaka scored the first after 13 minutes when the home side's defence stood still as Valter Birsa's corner came in and the unmarked Brazilian headed home.

Four minutes after halftime Antonio Nocerino was left alone to prod another Birsa corner across the goal and Cristian Zapata tapped.

Mario Balotelli made it 3-0 on the hour from close range after controlling a long ball by Riccardo Montolivo and out-muscling Efe Ambrose.

The result keeps Milan second in the table on eight points from five games, two behind Barcelona who were surprisingly beaten at Ajax, who have seven. Celtic are bottom with three points and go out. (Reporting By Tony Goodson; Editing by Rex Gowar)