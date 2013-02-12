Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
GLASGOW Feb 12 Celtic 0 Juventus 3 - Champions League last 16, first leg result
At Celtic Park
Scorers: Alessandro Matri 3, Claudio Marchisio 77, Mirko Vucinic 83
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig (2-Adam Matthews 59), 6-Kelvin Wilson, 4-Efe Ambrose, 3-Emilio Izaguirre; 49-James Forrest; 8-Scott Brown (33-Beram Kayal 80), 67-Victor Wanyama, 21-Charlie Mulgrew; 15-Kris Commons (32-Tony Watt 73), 88-Gary Hooper
Juventus: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 4-Martin Caceres; 26-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 23-Arturo Vidal, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 13-Federico Peluso (20-Simone Padoin 69); 32-Alessandro Matri (6-Paul Pogba 81), 9-Mirko Vucinic (18-Nicolas Anelka 86)
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.