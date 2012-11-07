WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
GLASGOW Nov 7 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group G match between Celtic and Barcelona at Celtic Park
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig, 6-Kelvin Wilson, 4-Efe Ambrose, 2-Adam Matthews; 15-Kris Commons, 67-Victor Wanyama, 16-Joe Ledley, 21-Charlie Mulgrew; 9-Giorgos Samaras, 7-Miku
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 21-Daniel Alves, 15-Marc Bartra, 14-Javier Mascherano, 18-Jordi Alba; 6-Xavi, 25-Alex Song, 8-Andres Iniesta; 9-Alexis Sanchez, 10-Lionel Messi, 17-Pedro
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.