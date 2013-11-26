Nov 26 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group H match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park.
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig, 4-Efe Ambrose, 5-Virgil van Dijk, 3-Emilio Izaguirre; 11-Derk Boerrigter, 21-Charlie Mulgrew, 15-Kris Commons, 33-Beram Kayal, 49-James Forrest; 9-Giorgios Samaras
Substitutes: 24-Lukasz Zaluska, 41-Darnell Fisher, 16-Joe Ledley, 18-Tom Rogic, 10-Anthony Stokes, 17-Amido Balde, 20-Teemu Pukki
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 17-Cristian Zapata, 25-Daniele Bonera, 28-Urby Emanuelson; 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 34-Nigel de Jong, 16-Andrea Poli; 14-Valter Birsa, 22-Kaka; 45-Mario Balotelli
Substitutes: 35-Ferdinando Coppola; 21-Kevin Constant, 26-Matias Silvestre, 23-Antonio Nocerino, 24-Bryan Cristante, 7-Robinho, 9-Alessandro Matri
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)