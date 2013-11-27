LONDON Nov 27 Celtic fans who unfurled a banner of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands at Tuesday's Champions League loss to AC Milan - prompting a UEFA charge - are disrespecting the club, chief executive Peter Lawwell said on Wednesday.

"Our supporters do not want this any more. We are a non-political organisation, a top football club in fantastic shape," he said in a statement on the club website (www.celticfc.net).

"The club don't want it, our manager and our team dont want it, our supporters don't want it and the football authorities don't want it - it has to stop," the statement added.

A group of fans held up banners and slogans referring to Sands, an Irish Republican Army (IRA) militant who died while in prison in 1981, and 14th century Scottish independence fighter William Wallace.

Lawwell said the club made it clear before the game, which Celtic lost 3-0 to go out of the Champions League, that only football-related displays would be permitted and the group responsible had assured them that all displays "would be 100 per cent relevant to Celtic".

"The actions of this group are clearly very disappointing. We have been inundated with complaints from Celtic supporters regarding the display," he said.

The statement went on: "Regardless of the political views people hold, football stadia...should not be used to promote these. This is something which all football authorities, including UEFA, have stressed for some time."

UEFA announced on Wednesday that Celtic are to face disciplinary proceedings for the "non-sporting" nature of the banners. The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body meeting on Dec. 11.

UEFA's code prohibits "the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit any message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly messages that are of a political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature".

Lawwell added: "Last night was nothing more than clear disrespect for the club and our supporters who now face another UEFA charge. There have now been a number of UEFA charges made against the club during the last three years, relating to behaviour, displays and pyrotechnics - it cannot go on any further.

"Following the actions of a small minority, these charges are made against the CLUB. It is the reputation of Celtic, our great club and our great fans which is damaged, while others carry on indulging in such behaviour.

"Celtic is a world-class football club and rightly proud of its wonderful reputation in the game. This is a reputation hard-earned by our supporters over many years. We cannot and will not allow this reputation to be tarnished any further."

The statement did not say what action the club might take. (Editing by Rex Gowar)