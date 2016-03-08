LONDON Chelsea's interim manager Guus Hiddink has implored winger Eden Hazard to finally show the form that made him England's Player of the Year last season when his side meet Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Hazard, the subject of transfer speculation involving PSG in recent years, has had a bitterly disappointing campaign and was taken off in the second half when Chelsea lost the first leg of their last-16 tie 2-1 in France last month.

Hiddink is now looking for a much better performance from the twinkle-toed Belgian international in the return match at Stamford Bridge.

"Eden at the time when we were playing away in Paris was just coming back from a rather severe injury and we could not ask him to be top game-fit," the Dutchman told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We are now some weeks further on and he can, and must, show tomorrow what he is capable of... we think he can deliver now at full fitness."

Pedro is back in the Chelsea squad after being sidelined by a hamstring problem but Hiddink was not sure he could call on fellow Spain forward Diego Costa, who missed Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Stoke City due to a minor injury.

"Diego had a little problem at the weekend ... but he was in training today so we will see for tomorrow's game," said the Dutchman.

Chelsea's England defender Gary Cahill believes Brazil midfielder Willian, the club's standout performer this season, can be their trump card against PSG.

"Willian... has improved month after month and season after season," said Cahill who will continue to partner stand-in captain Branislav Ivanovic at centre half in the absence of hamstring injury-victim John Terry.

"This season has been his strongest in a Chelsea shirt. He's very exciting for the fans to come and watch, we give him the ball and let him do his stuff.

"I'm sure the PSG players won't relish playing against him and on his day he's a very special player," added Cahill.

