LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry will miss Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris St Germain at Stamford Bridge due to injury.

The 35-year-old central defender is still struggling with a hamstring problem that has kept him out of the last five matches.

"I'm gutted to be missing the PSG game," Terry said on Instagram. "It's so frustrating missing any game but these big Champions League nights at the Bridge are unbelievable and it hurts as a player not to be involved.

"I have thrown everything at my injury trying to get back fit but sometimes you have to let the injury settle... thankfully I'm on the mend and hope to be back soon."

PSG lead 2-1 from the first leg in Paris.

