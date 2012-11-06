Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Nov 6 England left back Ashley Cole will miss holders Chelsea's Champions League Group E game at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.
Cole will be replaced by his young understudy Ryan Bertrand who played on the left side of midfield in the penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in last season's final.
"Ashley Cole won't be available tomorrow, he has a problem with his hamstring, shouldn't be out for long," coach Roberto Di Matteo told reporters on Tuesday.
"Ryan Bertrand has always performed well for us when he's played and I have full confidence he will play a great game." (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (