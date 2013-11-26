Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o grimaces as he is carried off injured during his team's Champions League Group E soccer match against FC Basel at St. Jakob-Park in Basel November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BASEL Chelsea forward Samuel Eto'o would need scans on a leg injury after he was carried off during the first half of Chelsea's 1-0 defeat against Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Cameroon forward appeared to pull a muscle as he chased the ball and immediately signalled for treatment. He was replaced by Fernando Torres.

Manager Jose Mourinho said the club would have to wait two days for a scan before determining the extent of the 32-year-old's injury. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)