LONDON, April 4 Chelsea beat Benfica 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory and set up an eagerly anticipated semi-final with holders Barcelona later this month.

Chelsea doubled their aggregate advantage when Frank Lampard scored a 21st-minute penalty and their grip on the game tightened five minutes before halftime when Benfica skipper Maxi Pereira was sent off for a second yellow card after a lunge.

Javi Garcia headed in from close range on 85 minutes to prompt a nervous finale for the Londoners before Raul Meireles struck in stoppage time.

Roberto Di Matteo's team have now reached the semi-final for the sixth time in the last nine seasons. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Mark Meadows)