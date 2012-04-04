LONDON, April 4 Chelsea beat Benfica 2-1 in
their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford
Bridge on Wednesday to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory and set up
an eagerly anticipated semi-final with holders Barcelona later
this month.
Chelsea doubled their aggregate advantage when Frank Lampard
scored a 21st-minute penalty and their grip on the game
tightened five minutes before halftime when Benfica skipper Maxi
Pereira was sent off for a second yellow card after a lunge.
Javi Garcia headed in from close range on 85 minutes to
prompt a nervous finale for the Londoners before Raul Meireles
struck in stoppage time.
Roberto Di Matteo's team have now reached the semi-final for
the sixth time in the last nine seasons.
