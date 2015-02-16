Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho attends a news conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on the eve of their Champions League soccer match against Paris St Germain (PSG), February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is undecided whether to retain goalkeeper Petr Cech or recall first-choice Thibaut Courtois for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Paris St Germain.

Mourinho rested a "tired" Belgian international Courtois as Cech produced several good saves in the 1-0 Premier League win over Everton last Wednesday.

"He (Courtois) doesn't know if he plays or not, so I can't tell you. He has to know from me, not from the media," Mourinho told reporters on Monday.

"But I repeat. Chelsea have the two best goalkeepers in the Premier League. I'm very happy with both. Every time one plays, the team are very confident because they know that, behind, they have a top goalkeeper."

Spain striker Diego Costa will start in Paris, although Mourinho said his top scorer was probably not in the "best condition" after serving a three-game domestic ban for violent conduct.

"Yes, I start him. But I don't think it's good for a player to be three weeks, or three matches, without starting a game,’ Mourinho said.

"So I don't think he's in the best of his condition. But, at the same time, (Loic) Remy and [Didier] Drogba have played in the last three matches. Obviously it is important for them to have minutes and confidence. I know that I have them both ready for the game too."

Chelsea eliminated PSG in the quarter-finals last season but Mourinho said the French champions, with the addition of former Blues defender David Luiz, would be difficult opponents.

The Londoners lost 3-1 in Paris but went through on away goals after winning the return 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, going through after Demba Ba's late strike.

"I think Paris are a great team, basically the same team as last season with David Luiz. The same team basically, the same coach, the same dynamic, the same profile," the Portuguese added.

"They have conditions to be better because they have stability. We have changed a bit some players and the identity of our game. We have changed the profile. I don't want to say if Chelsea are better or worse than last season but, tomorrow, Parc des Princes will see a different Chelsea to last year."

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)