LONDON, April 18 Didier Drogba scored late in the first half and Chelsea kept free-scoring Lionel Messi in check to secure a 1-0 win over holders Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Ivorian Drogba finished off a swift break with an incisive finish from a Ramires pass in stoppage time at a rain-soaked Stamford Bridge.

Barca, looking to knock Chelsea out at this stage for the second time in four seasons, dominated the opening half but were quieter after the break as the well-organised hosts kept their shape.

Alexis Sanchez lofted a shot against the crossbar and Cesc Fabregas was denied by Ashley Cole's goalline clearance, but Chelsea capitalised after Frank Lampard robbed a hesitant Messi of possession on halfway.

Lampard picked out Ramires with a fine pass and the Brazilian had space to burst forward and cross low for Drogba to sweep low past Victor Valdes.

Barca are bidding to become the first club since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990 to lift the European Cup in successive seasons. (Reporting by Michael Collett, Editing by Justin Palmer)