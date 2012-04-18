LONDON, April 18 Didier Drogba scored late
in the first half and Chelsea kept free-scoring Lionel Messi in
check to secure a 1-0 win over holders Barcelona in their
Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Ivorian Drogba finished off a swift break with an incisive
finish from a Ramires pass in stoppage time at a rain-soaked
Stamford Bridge.
Barca, looking to knock Chelsea out at this stage for the
second time in four seasons, dominated the opening half but were
quieter after the break as the well-organised hosts kept their
shape.
Alexis Sanchez lofted a shot against the crossbar and Cesc
Fabregas was denied by Ashley Cole's goalline clearance, but
Chelsea capitalised after Frank Lampard robbed a hesitant Messi
of possession on halfway.
Lampard picked out Ramires with a fine pass and the
Brazilian had space to burst forward and cross low for Drogba to
sweep low past Victor Valdes.
Barca are bidding to become the first club since AC Milan in
1989 and 1990 to lift the European Cup in successive seasons.
(Reporting by Michael Collett, Editing by Justin Palmer)