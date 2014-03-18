LONDON, March 18 Chelsea moved into the Champions League quarter-finals with the minimum of fuss by brushing Galatasaray aside with a comfortable 2-0 second-leg victory on Tuesday for a 3-1 aggregate success.

Chelsea took command of the last 16 tie after four minutes when Samuel Eto'o scored with a low shot after a lovely piece of skill by Eden Hazard cut the Turkish side open, while Gary Cahill smashed in the second just before halftime.

Chelsea then smothered the match with Frank Lampard offering a tireless midfield screen and their John Terry-led defence in total command.

It was a frustrating return to Stamford Bridge for former fans' favourite Didier Drogba, who was greeted with a great welcome before kickoff and even gave Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho a kiss, but failed to make any headway as the visitors slipped out of the competition without once testing home keeper Petr Cech. (Editing by Ken Ferris)