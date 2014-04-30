LONDON, April 30 Atletico Madrid produced an inspired display of counter-attacking football to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday and set up an all-Spanish final against city rivals Real.

Goals from Adrian Lopez in the 44th minute, a penalty from Diego Costa and Arda Turan gave Atletico a 3-1 aggregate victory after last week's goalless draw in Madrid and put them into the final of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1974.

Chelsea took the lead after 36 minutes when former Atletico favourite Fernando Torres scored with a deflected shot, but the goal inspired the La Liga leaders who will meet their neighbours in the first European final to feature two clubs from the same city in Lisbon on May 24.

