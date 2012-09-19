LONDON, Sept 19 Juventus stunned holders Chelsea with a superb fightback to earn a 2-2 draw in their opening Champions League Group E match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after Oscar had given the hosts a dream start with two goals on his competition debut.

The young Brazilian was a touch fortunate in the 31st minute when his deflected shot beat Gianluigi Buffon but his second two minutes later was a sensational strike.

Turning sharply, he curled an unstoppable effort with his right foot into the top corner.

Arturo Vidal began the Juventus fightback when he beat Petr Cech with a low drive after 38 minutes and the Italian side pressed hard for an equaliser after the break.

They were eventually rewarded with 10 minutes remaining when Fabio Quagliarella, on as a substitute, was played in by Andrea Pirlo and he slipped a shot under Cech.