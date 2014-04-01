LONDON, April 1 Chelsea will be without Samuel Eto'o for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain on Wednesday after the striker failed to recover from a hamstring strain, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Cameroon international was replaced shortly after scoring in his side's 6-0 Premier League win over Arsenal 10 days ago and missed Saturday's shock loss to Crystal Palace.

Eto'o was not included in the 19-man squad which travelled to Paris, with Fernando Torres likely to play in his absence.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic and winger Mohamed Salah are ineligible, after joining Chelsea in the January transfer window, and left back Ashley Cole remains out with knee ligament damage.

The return leg in London is on April 8. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)