Nov 4 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has urged his side to forget the "fake" 6-0 drubbing they handed out to Maribor at Stamford Bridge when they meet the Slovenians in their Champions League Group G return on Wednesday.

"Normally, to score goals, we need a lot of chances," Mourinho told a news conference on Tuesday. "Against Maribor everything went in our direction, the first opportunity we had was a goal, the second was a goal and so on.

"I know they are a good team. I watched them against Sporting and Schalke mainly but I have also watched a couple of matches from the Slovenian league.

"They are well organised and have good players who try to play offensive football.

"The 6-0 win is a fake situation because it was the only match, along with the game against Everton, where one chance meant one goal," added Mourinho referring to Chelsea's 6-3 Premier League romp at Goodison Park earlier this season.

The 2012 Champions League winners are top of Group G with seven points from three games and another victory on Wednesday will almost guarantee their place in the knockout stage.

"I enjoy football and part of the enjoyment is to always try to be better and better," said Mourinho.

"Hopefully in 10 years' time I will be 60 and some of my players will say the old guy always wants to win, always wants to improve and is always motivated.

BEST MOMENT

"I'm in the best moment of my career and I want to enjoy it. Part of that enjoyment is playing in the best competitions against the best opponents, training the best players and the best clubs.

"But if you look at matches with a coach's eye you always find things which can be improved. I don't like people to waste talent," added the Portuguese who won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

"If you don't have talent you live with what you have but when you have talent, and I have young, talented players, they must feel there is always room to improve."

Mourinho caused a stir when he criticised the lack of atmosphere at Stamford Bridge during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers and he explained why he made his comments on the eve of the Maribor game.

"Everybody knows how much I love the club, how much I want the club to improve and how much I want to be part of the club for the future," he said.

"When everybody knows that, even a moment of criticism has to be analysed with different eyes, with the eyes of someone who knows why I came back to Chelsea, why I'm here with my heart and why I want to stay for a long time.

"This is not just a job for me, it's more than that because it's Chelsea. Maybe I go a bit too far but I see myself in the stands watching Chelsea and I want to play, I want to help," added Mourinho.

"If I'm not a player I cannot play, if I'm not the coach I can't make decisions to move the game in our direction. If I'm just a fan, what can I do to help? That's just my view." (Editing by Ken Ferris)