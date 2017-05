LONDON, March 10 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has accused Wednesday's Champions League opponents Paris St Germain of being the most aggressive team that his side have played all season.

Mourinho told a news conference ahead of the last 16 return match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday that PSG committed "foul after foul" in the 1-1 first-leg draw in France last month.

Chelsea are looking to knock PSG out of the competition for the second season in a row.

Last year they ousted the French club on away goals in the quarter-finals. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)