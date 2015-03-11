LONDON, March 11 Paris St Germain reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea on away goals on Wednesday having survived most of the match with 10 men to draw 2-2 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate.

The deciding goal was headed home by Thiago Silva in the 114th minute after the PSG captain had earlier given away the penalty that put Chelsea 2-1 ahead.

Eden Hazard scored that spot kick in the 95th minute which looked like settling the niggling, ill-tempered tie but PSG, who had talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off after 31 minutes came fighting back.

Gary Cahill gave Chelsea the lead when he lashed home after 81 minutes but with four minutes of normal time to go, former Chelsea defender David Luiz scored with a powerful header from a corner that flew in off the underside of the bar to force extra time.

