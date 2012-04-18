April 18 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0 - Champions
League semi-final, first leg result:
Scorer: Didier Drogba 45+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 38,039
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 26-John Terry,
24-Gary Cahill, 3-Ashley Cole; 8-Frank Lampard, 12-John Obi
Mikel; 16-Raul Meireles, 7-Ramires (17-Jose Bosingwa 88),
10-Juan Mata (21-Salomon Kalou 74); 11-Didier Drogba.
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Dani Alves, 14-Javier
Mascherano, 5-Carles Puyol, 21-Adriano; 6-Xavi (39-Isaac Cuenca
87), 16-Sergio Busquets, 8-Andres Iniesta; 4-Cesc Fabregas
(11-Thiago Alcantara 78), 10-Lionel Messi, 9-Alexis Sanchez
(17-Pedro Rodriguez 66)
- - - -
