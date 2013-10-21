Oct 21 Germany forward Andre Schuerrle has recovered from a leg injury and has travelled for Chelsea's Champions League clash at Schalke 04 on Tuesday but the match has come too soon for defender Ashley Cole.

Schuerrle scored a hat-trick in Germany's 5-3 World Cup qualifying win over Sweden last week but missed Chelsea's 4-1 Premier League victory over Cardiff City on Saturday.

The club said Schuerrle trained on Monday, as did Cole who has been out since sustaining a rib injury against Norwich City on Oct. 6.

"Jose Mourinho believes tomorrow's game has come just too soon for the left back and he has remained in the UK," Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

Apart from long-term absentee Marco van Ginkel, Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns.

Schalke top Group E after winning two from two, ahead of Basel and Chelsea, both on three points. Steaua Bucharest have yet to pick up a point. (Writing by Justin Palmer editing by Tony Jimenez)