BERLIN Oct 21 Germany forward Andre Schuerrle has recovered from a leg injury in time for Chelsea's Champions League clash at Schalke 04 on Tuesday but the match has come too soon for defender Ashley Cole, coach Jose Mourinho said.

Schuerrle scored a hat-trick in Germany's 5-3 World Cup qualifying win over Sweden last week but missed Chelsea's 4-1 Premier League victory over Cardiff City on Saturday.

The German winger trained on Monday, as did Cole who has been out since sustaining a rib injury against Norwich City on Oct. 6 but Mourinho said the defender had stayed in London.

"Schalke are missing a couple of players but so are we," said the Portuguese after landing in Dusseldorf. "Ashley Cole is an important player and he isn't playing."

Apart from long-term absentee Marco van Ginkel, Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns.

"We lost the first match at home but won the second away. We now play two matches against the strongest team in the group," Mourinho said.

Schalke, who top Group E after winning two from two, ahead of Basel and Chelsea, both on three points, have their own injury concerns but Chelsea's John Terry warned of not underestimating the Germans.

Schalke are without top striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and central defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos as well as midfielder Marco Hoeger and Jefferson Farfan.

"We know about Schalke. They pose a real threat," Terry told reporters. "They look solid defensively. We understand it's a tough game."

Terry will take his place in the Chelsea defence with Mourinho still undecided between David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

"I need to make a decision between David and Gary," said Mourinho.

Romania's Steaua Bucharest have yet to pick up a point and are in bottom place. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Yony Jimenez)