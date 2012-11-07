Chelsea's Victor Moses (C) celebrates with team mates Gary Cahill (R) and Juan Mata after scoring a goal during their Champions League Group E soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge in London November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON European champions Chelsea, largely outplayed by impressive Shakhtar Donetsk, scored an unlikely 3-2 Champions League victory when substitute Victor Moses scored with a thumping header deep into stoppage time on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian champions, who had been unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions this season including their stylish 2-1 win over Chelsea in Donetsk two weeks ago, seemed all set for a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge when Moses rose unmarked at a corner to score.

The goal immediately transformed Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the knockout round, moving the Londoners on to seven points in Group E - the same as Shakhtar. Juventus (six) follow with FC Nordsjaelland on one with two games remaining.

Shakhtar had looked the better team for long periods with midfielder Willian, who is not currently in the Brazil squad, running the match with an inspired performance that has made him a target for several Premier League clubs - including Chelsea.

He scored both of Shakhtar's goals and left Chelsea's players trailing in his wake, trying to take the ball off him as he ran the game.

Chelsea, who drew 2-2 with Juventus in their last home group match, started without the injured Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard and with John Terry on the bench because coach Roberto Di Matteo did not think he was match fit after his four-match domestic suspension.

Despite that, they got off to a good start when Fernando Torres scored after six minutes.

Spain striker Torres profited from the first of two costly mistakes by goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Pyatov, dithering with a clearance, kicked the ball straight at Torres who charged it down sending the ball into the net.

Shakhtar were level three minutes later when Willian side-footed home from close range after Fernandinho made a powerful run through the fragile left side of Chelsea's defence where youngster Ryan Bertrand had a torrid time.

Fernandinho tore into the open space and cut back for Willian who slotted in from close range off goalkeeper Petr Cech.

SUPERB MOVE

Shakhtar, who last lost a match a year ago, then took control with Willian, Henrik Mkhitaryan and Alex Teixeira putting Chelsea under continual pressure and they almost went ahead with a superb move that ended in Teizeira firing narrowly wide.

However, all their hard work was undone five minutes before halftime when Oscar took advantage of another Pyatov error to score into an unguarded net from long range.

The goalkeeper, out of his penalty area, for some reason decided to head the ball upfield instead of kicking it. The header went straight to Oscar, who added to the two goals he scored against Juventus, by firing a perfectly struck 35-metre shot over Pyatov's head and into the net.

Shakhtar levelled again two minutes after the break when Willian planted the ball home after another excellent build-up involving Ferrnandinho and Darijo Srna, the Shakhtar captain.

His perfect pass found Willian who sidefooted past Cech again. Razvan Rat then hit the bar for Shakhtar but they escaped at the other end when John Obi Mikel had a header disallowed when he drifted offside for a free-kick.

Chelsea coach Roberto Di Matteo sent on Moses for Oscar with 10 minutes to play and with the last action of the game, his gamble paid off.

The Shakhtar defenders took their eye off him for a second at a corner, but that was enough for him to rise unmarked and thunder the ball in.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)